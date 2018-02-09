UMM students create documentary film exploring immigration issues

Ten University of Maine at Machias (UMM) students have taken their studies outside the classroom in a project exploring what it means to be an American. The result of their work is a documentary film, “Who Made You in America,” premiering Feb. 18 on campus.

The free public screening at 2 p.m. at the UMM Performing Arts Center will be followed by a panel discussion led by professor Alan Kryszak and featuring several students involved in the making of the film.