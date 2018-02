Pictured is the 2018 Lubec JHS girls’ basketball champions. Members include front left-right: Ayla Zanoni, Rachel Wry, Kristin Grant, Addison Williams, Ashlyn Dinsmore, Trinity Jones, and Chloe Savage. Back left-right: Coach Shawn Tinker, Jessica Greene, Isabella Seeley, Kaitlyn Smith, Summer Sizemore Crystal Ann Kloeber, Kelci Williams, Skyler Tinker, Kristen Smith, and Veda Zanoni. Missing Coach Jordan Tinker.

