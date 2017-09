by Ruth Leubecker

Maurice Lund is almost certainly smiling down on what’s happening at the Jacksonville cemetery.

For decades the site of his many labors, this caretaking now spans generations with Jo Nathan (aka Jonathan) Bragg, 15, and Nathan Pennell taking charge. The two are firmly in sync, sharing the same birthday, favorite TV shows, a love of the outdoors, the Nathan name and an abiding bent for cemetery work.