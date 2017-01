by Johanna S. Billings

While many people headed to the malls and big box stores on Black Friday, a famous face shopped at an independent store in Machias.

Martha Stewart, a well-known business woman and television personality, shopped at Machias Hardware Nov. 25 while on her way back from Campobello Island, New Brunswick. She was traveling with colleague Kevin Sharkey and her two grandchildren, Jade and Truman.