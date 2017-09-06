Columbia News

Machias

Another busy week for us, Sometimes I wonder if I will ever have a slow week. Anyway we were out and about on the barrens a few times, I did stop at the Greenwood Cemetery on the Tibbettstown Road and cleaned a couple of stones. Two foot stones need more to do on them and my great great Grandfather James & Hannah (Worcester) Grant’s stone needs more especially on the sides and the back. The front needs a bit more to really get it clean. I just don’t have enough time to do a whole lot of cleaning with school starting up again. Where has the summer gone?

EditorSep 06,2017
