Next up in Eastport Arts Center’s annual Concert Series is the Halcyon Duo on Sunday, July 16 at 7 p.m. A reception provided by The Commons Eastport will follow the concert. The wife-and-husband duo of Eve Friedman, flutist, and Roberto Pace, pianist, will perform Bach’s Sonata in A Major, Walter Piston’s Sonata for Flute and Piano, and Schubert’s Introduction and Variations on a Theme from Müllerlieder.