Andy got my firewood all cut up with the chainsaw. Not too many pieces needed to be split. Ron & Linda have started cutting up their wood and Richard Z. is hard at work cutting his. Eric and RA just got their pile of wood delivered. That time of year.

Karen wood got her hair shaved off at the Legion. She looks great with or without hair and that smile of hers. A bunch of guys and one woman also had their heads shaved.

Dan Schall will be at the Wesley Community Church for a music concert at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13. Mark this date on your calendar.