Whitneyville Library News

Saturday, Sept. 23 was a wonderful day for the Whitneyville Public Library as over 30 friends helped us celebrate as we broke ground for the new library. After the groundbreaking ceremony friends were invited to the Hillgrove Community Building for light refreshments and to have a look at the construction plans for the library. The day was made even more special as one of the founding members ,Dorothy Bridges Bodger, was on hand to celebrate with us. Thank you to everyone that supported us and helped bring us to this special day.