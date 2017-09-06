UMM students volunteer to clean Machias headstones

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

When new and transfer students arrived at the University of Maine at Machias (UMM) last weekend, they participated in an annual UMM tradition of kicking off the school year with a community service project.

“Last year we did something at the veterans retirement home, and one year we did some work on the boxcar for the Chamber of Commerce,” said Jake Hanley, who serves as the assistant director of student engagement and inclusion.