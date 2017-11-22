Machias

MaineGrown by Vets label first in nation

The United Farmer Veterans of Maine is honored to announce an agreement between our organization and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry to promote and market Maine veteran grown agricultural products. The agreement signifies mutual marketing efforts to promote a new “MaineGrown by Vets” label. The label will offer all Maine veterans the opportunity to showcase their products as a veteran-produced product off a veteran-owned farm in Maine.  

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorNov 22,2017
Related Posts
No image
PVC honors local athlete
No image
Senior scramble at barren view
No image
Harrington by Hulda Peterson