MaineGrown by Vets label first in nation
The United Farmer Veterans of Maine is honored to announce an agreement between our organization and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry to promote and market Maine veteran grown agricultural products. The agreement signifies mutual marketing efforts to promote a new “MaineGrown by Vets” label. The label will offer all Maine veterans the opportunity to showcase their products as a veteran-produced product off a veteran-owned farm in Maine.