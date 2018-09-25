Struggle for control ignores Downeast Senate seat

by Ruth Leubecker

Power splits in the upcoming election have focused on the effects of term limits and key seats, but little attention given to incumbent Joyce Maker’s decision not to run.

The popular legislator from Calais, in deciding to step down, has Christina Therrien, Machias town manager, and Marianne Moore, former Calais mayor, vying for the spot. Therrien, a Democrat, and Moore, a Republican, are both strong and accomplished civic leaders.