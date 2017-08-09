Tibbetts low - bids Jonesport road work

by Nancy Beal

At their August 2 meeting, Jonesport selectmen opened bids on work needed on portions of town towards that had been identified, marked and listed by Jonesport contractor Jim Carver. Old House Point Road he called “one of the worst in town.” Others on the list included Beal and Bluenose Streets, Ice Hill North, Moosabec/View and Ledge Streets and Rockwell Lane. For each, he indicated the type of work needed: ditching, shoulder work, bush hogging and, paving.