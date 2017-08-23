State urges hunters to download—not print—Maine Hunting Guide

Printed copies of the Maine Hunting Guide will be out soon, but the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife is urging as many hunters as possible to download the PDF version instead. Here’s why:

1. It’s convenient. Even without cell or internet service, smartphone users can access their pre-downloaded law book to check a technical rule, confirm legal hunting times, etc. If you always keep your phone on you (and charged) to take photos or use the GPS, this is a no-brainer.