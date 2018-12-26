Wild blueberry growers, processors prepare legislation remaking WBC

by Nancy Beal

A dozen small wild blueberry growers beat their way through a snowstorm to the Blueberry Hill Farm research station in Jonesboro December 18 to discuss legislation revamping the Wild Blueberry Commission (WBC). Also present were two members of that commission, two WBC staffers and half a dozen observers, including the area’s state representatives and individuals from Washington County Indivisible, a grassroots political action committee interested in local issues.