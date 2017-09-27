Maine families urged to apply for Federal Pell Grants starting Oct. 1

According to Nerdwallet.com, Maine students left more than $11 million in Federal Pell Grants (federal grants that don’t need to be repaid) on the table for the 2014-2015 academic year (the most recent year for which data is available) because they did not complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Each year in Maine, only 60% of Maine high school seniors complete the FAFSA, the federal application that college, universities, and trade schools use to determine student eligibility for federal financial aid, according to the Finance