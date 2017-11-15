Machias

Voting results from Nov. 7 Maine Referendum Election

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Maine voters went to the polls to consider four ballot measures. The first question asked voters to approve a license for a casino in York County, which failed statewide. The second question asked voters to approve expansion of Medicaid to give medical coverage to residents earning between 100 and 138 percent of the federal poverty level, and it passed. Question 3 asked voters to approve a $105 million bond for infrastructure, it passed.

