Machiasport’s Gates House to host 34th Annual Lobster Lunch Aug. 26

Machiasport Historical Society will be serving their 34th Annual Lobster Lunch, Saturday, Aug. 26, 11:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m., behind the Gates House by the river. Bucks Harbor’s best lobsters and Carolyn Johnson’s famous fish chowder will be served along with corn on the cob, salad, rolls, blueberry cake and beverages. Proceeds from this key fundraiser will go to maintain the two museum buildings & their collections. (344 Port Rd (Rt 92)) 255-8461, 255-8860 or 271-0682.