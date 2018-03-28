Estate planning seminar in Machias

Washington County Thriving in Place is bringing Rebecca J. Sargent, Esq. of Jones, Kuriloff & Sargent, LLC in Ellsworth, to Machias on May 22 for a three-hour seminar on Estate Planning Basics. This free event will provide strategies to give caregivers and family members the legal and financial resources to care for loved ones and themselves. Topics include Powers of Attorney, Advanced Care Directives, Wills & Trusts and asset protection. This seminar will be held at the Kay Parker Building of Sunrise Opportunities in Machias from 1 to 4 p.m.