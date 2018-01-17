Lubec’s controversial brining shed draws attention of international press

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A headline in last Sunday’s Wall Street Journal reads, “On This Border, The Problem Is a Shed, Not a Wall,” referring to Lubec’s wayward brining shed. After a fierce storm hit Downeast on Thursday, Jan. 4, the historic shed collapsed, then drifted to the shores of Campobello Island where it has been lodged ever since. The shed was once the first place where incoming sardines were unloaded to begin their path through the McCurdy Smokehouse complex built along Lubec’s Water Street.