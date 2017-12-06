Colby Hilman Kilton, Sr. - East Machias, ME

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Colby Hilman Kilton, Sr., 68, on November 25, 2017.

Colby was predeceased by his father Gerald, mother Louise, papa Barton, brother Gerald Jr., and sister Carolyn.

Colby is survived by his sons C.J. and Joseph, who gave him much pride, by his sisters, Jo Ann and Patti, many nieces, nephews, cousins and his friend, Carla.

A celebration of Colby’s life will be held at a later date.

Colby will always be remembered and sadly missed by those who loved him.