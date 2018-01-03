Machias

Letter to the Editor - DECH ED is a lifesaver 

On Wednesday, Dec. 20 I had a heart attack. Those of you who know me probably didn’t expect that Wayne Peters would be a candidate for a heart attack, and I certainly didn’t either. Although I’m 70 years old, I am not overweight, I never smoked, I eat a healthy diet, and I work out most every day. However, at about 10:20 a.m I was putting on my boots to take my dog for a walk before I headed off to the UMM gym. The simple act of bending over caused a pressing pain in my chest and some slight numbness in my arms.

EditorJan 03,2018
