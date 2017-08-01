Machias

Jonesport Annual Lobster Dinner

Jonesport Annual Lobster Dinner Aug. 5

Sawyer Memorial Congregational Church in Jonesport will be hosting its Annual Lobster Dinner on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 4 - 7 p.m. The menu will include a single lobster for $15 or double for $20, corn on the cob, cole slaw, a yeast roll and blueberry shortcake for dessert. 

All proceeds to benefit the steeple restoration fund. Hot dog dinners available for land lubbers, and mussels also available. The church is located at 28 Sawyer Square, Jonesport.

EditorAug 01,2017
