Keagan Jane Stevenson Roque Bluffs

God welcomed home an angel, Keagan Jane Stevenson, 10, on December 14, 2017. Keagan was born August 18, 2007 in Bangor, the daughter of Faith Ann Mitchell and Christopher Allen Stevenson.

She was a 5th grader at Rose M. Gaffney School in Machias and enjoyed gymnastics, cheerleading, and basketball. She had a passion for arts and crafts, and a love for music.

She is survived by her parents Faith Mitchell and Christopher Stevenson ; paternal grandmother Nancy Manchester; maternal grandmother Mildred Mitchell; 2 uncles, Adam Stevenson, and Sabatis Mitchell III; an aunt, Lindsay Moore; cousins Hailie, Nevaeh, Rylynn, Gianna, MacKenzi, and S.J; special friends Cassandra Dahl, Olivia Sokoloski, and Lauren Wood.

She was predeceased by her “PAPA” Danny L. Manchester.

A celebration of her life was held Dec. 21 at the Machias Christian Fellowship with Pastor Aaron Dudley officiating.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mcclurefamilyfuneral.com