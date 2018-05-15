Congressional hopeful Lucas St. Clair visits Washington County Democrats
by Nancy Beal
Lucas St. Clair, one of three Democrats vying in next month’s primary election for a chance to go up against Bruce Poliquin for Maine’s second congressional seat in Washington, addressed Washington County Democrats in East Machias May 6. During his hour-long presentation and while answering questions that followed, he talked about climate change, infrastructure and the economy, farming, health care (including opioids) and his mother.