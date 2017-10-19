Suspended driver involved in Addison fatality

On Friday Oct. 13 at 5:06 p.m., the Washington County Regional Communications Center received a call of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the East Side Road in Addison. Deputies and emergency responders were dispatched to the scene.

Through the course of the investigation it was determined that Trissa Donovan, age 42 of Harrington and Mandy Kane age 37 of Addison were walking south on the East Side Road in Addison when they were struck from behind by a red Dodge pickup driven by Kayla East, age 23 of Addison.