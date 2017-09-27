Riots dominate at Bucksport

by Phil Stuart

The Orono Red Riot varsity boys, varsity girls and junior varsity girls dominated the Bucksport Invitational cross country race Sept. 9 in Bucksport.

The Red Riot girls posted a score of 22 to 51 for George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill.

Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln was 3rd at 77 followed by Narraguagus with 91.

Eliza Broughton of George Stevens Academy took first place honors with a time of 19:51 over the 3.0 mile course.

Orono took the next four spots, giving them four runners in the top five.