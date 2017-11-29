Representative Henry Bear joins race for 2nd Congressional District seat

State Rep. Henry John Bear of the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians announced Tuesday that he has joined the Green Independent Party.

Bear is the second member of the Legislature to enroll in the party this year, joining state Rep. Ralph Chapman of Brooksville, who became a Green in September.

On Wednesday, Bear followed up that announcement by stating in a press release that he is kicking off a campaign to run for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. In the release, Bear stated he would work toward a “safer and more inclusive world community.”