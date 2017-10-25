Public invited to Downeast Feast potluck in Machias Oct. 26

October’s Downeast Feast public supper will be held at Rose M. Gaffney Elementary School in Machias and is sponsored by the Jobs for Maine Graduates (JMG) 7th and 8th grade students.

The Downeast Feast is a shared, free community meal held the fourth Thursday of every month at 5 p.m. The location varies. Feasts are potluck-style meals so bring some food to share. If you can’t bring any, please come anyway!

In light of the season, this month’s theme is autumn soups and bread.