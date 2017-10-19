Mid-season sports update

by Phil Stuart

The 2017 High School sports season is now in the second half and so far there are not many surprises.

The soccer season is going pretty much as expected for the boys. Pre-season favorite Washington Academy hasn’t missed a step since moving up to Class B.

The scores are much closer since moving up a class, but they have far superior talent than all the other schools and it will take a huge effort to end their winning streak which has been going on for over two and one half seasons.