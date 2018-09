by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A public auction set for Sept. 28-29 in Machias will close a 20-year period when Main Street Discount occupied a central position in downtown Machias. The public may enter the building to inspect the auction items beginning at 8 a.m. each day, with the actual auction starting at 9:30. The auctioneer is Melissa Wells. Machias Savings Bank has purchased the property.