G.L.O. Volleyball Tournament returns to UMM

G.L.O (get lit on) Volleyball night will take place from 5 – 10 p.m. at the University of Maine at Machias on Saturday, March 24. Organized by University of Maine at Machias senior Samantha Penn, the event is a fundraiser for The Next Step Domestic Violence Project. Teams comprising UMM students and people from the community will compete against each other in this family-friendly event. To add to the fun, the event will be held under black lights, and the equipment and players will glow in the dark.