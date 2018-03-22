Machias

G.L.O. Volleyball Tournament returns to UMM

G.L.O (get lit on) Volleyball night will take place from 5 – 10 p.m. at the University of Maine at Machias on Saturday, March 24.  Organized by University of Maine at Machias senior Samantha Penn, the event is a fundraiser for The Next Step Domestic Violence Project. Teams comprising UMM students and people from the community will compete against each other in this family-friendly event. To add to the fun, the event will be held under black lights, and the equipment and players will glow in the dark. 

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorMar 22,2018
Related Posts
No image
Dollar General store now open in Harrington
Lady Bullgof Volleyball captured in Action Shots
Senior DAC all - Academic All-Stars