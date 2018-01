Sarah Fredericks of Baileyville, Maine: Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on 6/12/2015 in Baileyville. SNTC date 11/08/2017, Fine $150, Restitution $90. GLTY

Jason J. French of Harrington, Maine: Operating after habitual offender revocation on 2/25/2016 in Harrington. SNTC date 11/6/2017, Washington County Jail 7 months, 25 days, probation revoked. PV