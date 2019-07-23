Machias

Youth step up to the plate for local food and farming

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Laid along a kitchen counter there are trays of freshly-assembled English muffin pizzas waiting for the oven. Some are piled high with vegetables, some bear only cheese, and all are the creation of Narraguagus students taking part in the Teen Ag Summer Program, a Healthy Acadia camp for teens. Last week the students met daily to learn about gardening, local food systems, and to build a garden of their own at their school.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanJul 23,2019
Related Posts
No image
Investing in community
No image
Critical shortage of nurses spurs bill
No image
Jonesport and Beals school news