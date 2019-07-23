Youth step up to the plate for local food and farming

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Laid along a kitchen counter there are trays of freshly-assembled English muffin pizzas waiting for the oven. Some are piled high with vegetables, some bear only cheese, and all are the creation of Narraguagus students taking part in the Teen Ag Summer Program, a Healthy Acadia camp for teens. Last week the students met daily to learn about gardening, local food systems, and to build a garden of their own at their school.