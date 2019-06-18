Whitneyville Library news

Here a turkey...there a turkey...everywhere a turkey turkey...that’s our next supper menu. July 6 is our next public supper, and if I haven’t told you yet it will be fried turkey. LOL Fried turkey with potato salad, cole slaw, macaroni salad, cucumber salad as well as Janet’s rolls along with homemade pies and cakes. So mark this date on your calendar.

A representative from the US Census was at the library meeting with people that are going to be working for the Census, fingerprinting and filling out the information needed to work for the Census.