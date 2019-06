by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

This year’s edition of the Town of Machias Annual Report begins with a dedication to Warren Gay, Machias Board of Selectmen Chairman who died last year. The report speaks of Gay fondly, and recalls his 13 years of service on the board. “He could often be seen socializing on official business at the town office, riding his scooter through town, or working on vehicles for friends, family, or even strangers.”