by Camille Hawkins

Jewel has a new job training a new mustang addition to their farm. I will have to go out and get a look-see.

Karen has been working on her woodpile and also starting to move into the remodeled house.

I also worked all day Monday on my wood supply. I worked with the wood splitter and also put a few loads in under cover. I think we slept good that night.

Linda and I cleaned up from bear camp and got everything packed up for next year.