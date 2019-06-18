Machias

Wesley News

 

by Camille Hawkins

 

Wesley School had their pizza party get-together last Friday, June 7th. Two students going on to high school and other kids received awards, books and art supplies for the summer months. They were about 25 people at the get-together. Ginny Sawick also got a little roasting by Emily and Janine Hawkins. Ginny even got a graduation diploma. Happy Retirement, Ginny.

DDL Creations by Dana, our Wesley Town Clerk, got material and t-shirts and her time for kids to make their very own shirts. Thank you, Dana.

DylanJun 18,2019
