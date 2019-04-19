Editorial Opinion

We need community journalism now more than ever

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon, Editor

 

I was chatting with a local businessman last month when he said, “So, how is the newspaper doing, you know, now that no one reads newspapers anymore?” The newspaper is doing pretty well, I said, in part because people actually do read community newspapers like ours.

That said, a recent Pew Research Study on the news habits of American adults found that 41 percent preferred to get their local news from television, 37 percent online, 13 percent in print, and 8 percent from the radio.

Sarah_DedmonApr 19,2019
