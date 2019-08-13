Machias

Waterspout adds note of adventure to local sailing camp

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

It was Gianna Hall’s and Helen Racherla-Mace’s first day at sailing camp when a rare waterspout kicked up on Indian Lake in Whiting. The two girls were out for a sail with their instructor, Scott Fraser, on Monday, Aug. 5 when Fraser noticed the increase in wind speed that often accompanies a wind shift. Then, their sailboat capsized. It was a clear, sunny day.

“I just saw a little puff coming across the lake, and next thing you knew we were heeled up really hard,” said Fraser. “We ended up in the water very quickly.”

