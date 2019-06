The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services (MBVS) is pleased to announce that the American Legion and Easterseals Maine will be points of contact for distribution of Veterans’ Emergency Financial Assistance (VEFA), which is the result of the passage of LD 1736 in the 128th Maine State Legislature, a bill that was originally sponsored by Representative Louis Luchini of Ellsworth and Representative Bradlee Farrin of Norridgewock.