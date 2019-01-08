Machias

UMM Lady Clippers play seven home games in January

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The majority of the Lady Clippers’ games will be played in Machias for the month of January. Basketball fans will want to mark their calendars for six of their seven remaining home games.

The University of Maine at Machias women’s basketball team defeated Green Mountain College in Machias 70-62 on Sunday, Jan. 6, bringing their season record to 7-5. 

The Lady Clippers will play at home against Paul Smith’s College on Friday, Jan. 11 at noon. 

