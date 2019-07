Andrew Egan, vice president for academic affairs and head of campus at the University of Maine at Machias (UMM), has announced his intention to step down, effective Aug. 15.

Egan joined UMM, a regional campus of the University of Maine, on Aug. 13, 2018.

Daniel Qualls, associate professor of education, will serve as interim vice president for academic affairs and head of campus. Qualls joined the UMM community in 2008 and holds a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee.