The trail of Hannah and Rebecca Weston

Editor’s note: With the support and encouragement of Charlie Robbins, Rep. Will Tuell has submitted legislation to honor the long walk of Hannah and Rebecca Weston by naming a stretch of Route 1 in their honor. For those of us unfamiliar with their story, Valdine Atwood brings us this account of the girls’ heroic journey, edited by Atwood and taken from the 1903 edition of “THE REVOLUTION - Life of Hannah Weston” by George W. Drisko, as related to him by grandchildren of Mrs. Weston.