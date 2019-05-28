Teachers unhappy with board’s rejection of recommendation

by Nancy Beal

Sixteen teachers from the three schools in the Moosabec area’s Union 103 district gathered in the art room at Jonesport Elementary School May 14 to air their grievances and plan their next step. They have been working without a contract for over a year during which time the negotiating teams from their union, the Moose-A-Bec Teachers Association (MAT), and the school board have been unable to reach an agreement on a new three-year contract.