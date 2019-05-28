Machias

Teachers, board clash face-to-face over ongoing salary negotiations

 

by Nancy Beal

School board meetings in Union 103 (Beals and Jonesport) are usually low-key affairs that rarely draw the public out. Last week, the May 23 meeting of the joint committee that oversees issues affecting all three district schools attracted over 20 teachers and community members looking to challenge the board on its refusal to accept the salary recommendations of a fact-finding panel. That panel supported the teachers’ request to change the number of steps on the salary scale and to increase the step monetary raise.

DylanMay 28,2019
