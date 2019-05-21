Stevenson sentenced, receives 30 days jail time, four years probation

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Christopher Stevenson of Roque Bluffs pleaded nolo contendere to charges of operating after suspension, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and manslaughter for an accident that took the life of his 11-year-old daughter on the night of Dec. 14, 2017. An earlier charge of operating under the influence was dismissed.

Stevenson was sentenced to 30 days in jail and four years probation. His daughter, Keagan Stevenson, was a student in the 5th grade at Rose M. Gaffney Elementary School in Machias.