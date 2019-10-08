Machias

Steuben’s own animal farm

 

by Wayne Smith

Ida McGee and her husband David have had a farm in Steuben for 13 years. This is a story of devotion and love for a dream. After they retired, they bought a farm. Maybe they didn’t know what they were getting themselves into. Every day is a new adventure; just getting up in the morning can be a chore. It’s a story about grinding things out from one day to the next. Every day is different. Every day can bring challenges. Every day is new and unique. And I kind of got an idea of what that was like when I sat down and talked to Ida McGee.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanOct 08,2019
Related Posts
No image
CDC urges cautions with power outages, generators
Spotlight on world famous Russian concert pianist in Machias
No image
Airline rest stop scheduled for closure