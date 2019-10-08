Steuben’s own animal farm

by Wayne Smith

Ida McGee and her husband David have had a farm in Steuben for 13 years. This is a story of devotion and love for a dream. After they retired, they bought a farm. Maybe they didn’t know what they were getting themselves into. Every day is a new adventure; just getting up in the morning can be a chore. It’s a story about grinding things out from one day to the next. Every day is different. Every day can bring challenges. Every day is new and unique. And I kind of got an idea of what that was like when I sat down and talked to Ida McGee.