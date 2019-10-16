State revokes license of Machias veterinarian

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A Decision and Order released by the Maine Board of Veterinary Medicine on Wednesday, Oct. 16, announced that the veterinary license of Dr. Cynthia Teer has been revoked.

The 14-page legal document was produced after a hearing held Sept. 25 in Augusta and states that Teer continued to practice veterinary medicine on a regular basis between January 24, 2018, and May 22, 2019, in spite of the fact that her license was suspended.

Teer is the sole veterinarian in the Machias Animal Hospital practice.