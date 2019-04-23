State board issues injunction against Machias doctor, veterinarian speaks out

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The Maine Board of Veterinary Medicine issued a statement on Wednesday, April 19, advising that Dr. Cynthia Teer has not been licensed to practice veterinary medicine since January 2018. In October 2018 Teer signed a consent agreement and paid a $10,000 find to the state for “gross negligence, incompetence, misconduct or violation of an applicable code of ethics.” Teer practices at the Machias Animal Hospital.