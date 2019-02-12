Machias

State’s plans for Bucks Harbor prison ricochet, but predicted to gain scope

 

by Ruth Leubecker

Definitive plans for the future of Downeast Correctional Facility were announced on television news this past week, but apparently, from those in the know, the news was premature.

The early announcement said the Bucks Harbor prison would receive $4 million this year and another $5.8 million in 2020. Inmates and staff would be returned to DCF in October 2019.

The news two days later: “It is unclear at this point if the prison will be a pre-release facility, or if a new facility will be built.”

